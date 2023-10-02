Violent Clash Over Land Dispute Claims Six Lives In Deoria, Uttar Pradesh

Six individuals lost their lives, and multiple people sustained injuries during a violent confrontation in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. The clash stemmed from a longstanding land dispute between two parties, Ramashish Yadav and Shashibhushan Chauhan. The dispute arose when Yadav was demarcating the boundaries of his land, which required access through Chauhan's property, who is a retired BSF officer.



Chauhan alleged that a portion of his land had been encroached upon for Yadav's land demarcation. The tensions escalated into a heated exchange, leading to both groups opening fire at each other, resulting in several injuries. In the aftermath of the clash, there were reports of damaged vehicles and instances of arson in the district.

In response to the incident, a fire brigade team arrived to extinguish the burning vehicles. Deoria's Superintendent of Police, Sankalp Sharma, conducted an on-site investigation, confirming that both groups suffered injuries. Some individuals were detained and are currently undergoing questioning.

As of now, the situation at the scene is under control, and a thorough investigation is ongoing. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He has issued directives for the immediate transportation of the injured to the hospital and instructed district administration officials to ensure their proper treatment. Additionally, he has wished for the swift recovery of the injured.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Adityanath has ordered the district administration officials to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and directed the Commissioner/Inspector General to take prompt and stringent action. He is personally monitoring the situation to ensure that peace is restored and justice is served.