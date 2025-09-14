'Visit to Assam brings spiritual joy’, PM Modi launches projects worth over Rs 6,300 crore

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he experienced “a different kind of spiritual joy” on his visit to Assam, coinciding with Janmashtami celebrations here, as he launched a series of major health and infrastructure projects in Darrang district worth over Rs 6,300 crore.

“Yesterday was my first visit to Assam after Operation Sindoor, which was a huge success with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya. Today, I am experiencing a different kind of spiritual joy by coming to this land, and it is special as Janmashtami is being celebrated here,” PM Modi told a public gathering.

Among the projects, the Prime Minister laid the foundation for the Darrang Medical College and Hospital, a nursing college and a GNM school, with an estimated investment of Rs 570 crore.

He also inaugurated the 2.9-km Narengi-Kuruwa bridge over the Brahmaputra, costing Rs 1,200 crore, and the ambitious 118.5-km Guwahati Ring Road project connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam with Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya, worth Rs 4,530 crore.

The Prime Minister lauded the BJP-led “double-engine” government in Assam, crediting it for the state’s rapid economic growth.

“India is the fastest-growing country in the world, and Assam stands out as one of its fastest-growing states with a growth rate of 13 per cent. This transformation is a result of the resilience of its people and the hard work of the government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he said.

Taking aim at the Congress, PM Modi recalled criticism from the Opposition when his government conferred the Bharat Ratna on cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika.

“People may abuse me as much as they want. I am a devotee of Lord Shiva and can absorb all the poison,” PM Modi said, adding that he cannot remain silent when others are insulted.

Referring to the Bharat Ratna awarded to cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika, he asked the crowd whether his decision to honour “Bhupen Da” was right or wrong.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate a bamboo-based ethanol plant worth over Rs 5,000 crore and the Rs 7,230-crore Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit at Numaligarh Refinery in Golaghat district.