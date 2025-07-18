Visitors barred from entry in Vidhan Bhavan during Legislative session: Maha Assembly Speaker Narwekar

Mumbai: A day after the brawl between the supporters of BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar and NCP-SP legislator Jitendra Awhad in the lobby of Vidhan Bhavan in Maharashtra, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said on Friday that visitors will not be allowed into the Vidhan Bhavan from now onwards during the Legislative session.

In his statement, Speaker Narwekar said, "The behaviour of MLAs in the last few days is a matter of concern, we need to follow the Constitution seriously while taking the oath of office. Therefore, from now on, only MLAs and their authorised personal assistants will be allowed into the Vidhan Bhavan. Also, most of the time, Ministers hold meetings in the Vidhan Bhavan, but now the Ministers are also being instructed to hold their meetings in the Mantralaya. If a meeting is to be held in exceptional circumstances, visitors will not be allowed but the concerned department personnel will be given entry."

He added that visitors will not be allowed without the approval of the State Legislature's Board.

Later on Friday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "This Assembly does not belong to MLAs or Ministers. This Assembly belongs to the 14 crore people of Maharashtra. The work of giving direction to the society should be done. If the message is being conveyed through kicking and punching instead through discussion and thought, then everyone needs to reflect. We told both legislators and they expressed regret. The poison emanating from words can be more poisonous than the poison of a snake."

The Chief Minister noted, "There should be discipline in this regard. There are six crimes against Sarjerao Takle (a supporter of BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar). There are eight crimes against Nitin Deshmukh (associated with NCP-SP MLA Jitendra Awhad). It is not right for such a group to come and fight. The decision taken by the Assembly Speaker is right. Just because some people made a mistake, everyone should not be punished."

He urged the Assembly Speaker to establish a proper security system saying that henceforth visitors should be allowed in the Vidhan Bhavan only with a valid badge.

"Who is responsible if someone comes and commits a terrorist act? MLAs come wearing badges. But visitors should at least have an identity card around their necks. Otherwise, the security guards should take them out," he said.

Referring to certain objectionable comment by few legislators on Speaker Narwekar, CM Fadnavis said, "I apologise on behalf of those who made the statements."



