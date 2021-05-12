VIT Business School gets AACSB International accreditation

Vellore: VIT Business School, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), has been accredited by Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International, the top accrediting body for business schools globally. The AACSB, USA, accreditation places VIT Business School among the prestigious global business schools that have received this recognition. It joins the league of only 901 business schools across 58 countries that are AACSB-accredited. VITBS is the 15th accredited business school in India and 2nd in Tamil Nadu.

The business school that operates out of Vellore and Chennai campuses has achieved this coveted recognition. On achieving this accreditation, Dr G Viswanathan, founder and chancellor, VIT, said, "It is a prestigious moment for Vellore Institute of Technology. We thank AACSB for recognising VIT Business School's academic rigour, research excellence, social, industry and global connectivity."

VIT Business School is one of the constituent schools of VIT. It has been offering business education for more than a quarter century now. AACSB International is more than a century-old non-profit that promotes the cause of quality in business education.