‘Vote bank ka virus’: Modi slams Cong for opposing Waqf law

Chandigarh: In a scathing attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the grand old party of spreading “vote bank ka virus” over its opposition to the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act. He accused the Congress of “crushing the spirit of the Constitution to stay in power” and treating “SC, ST, OBC communities as second-class citizens”.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar wanted to bring equality, but the Congress spread the virus of vote bank (politics) in the country. He wanted every poor person to live with dignity, with heads held high, to dream and fulfil them. But the Congress made the SCs, STs and OBCs second-class citizens,” the Prime Minister said while inaugurating flight operations at Hisar airport in Haryana.

The Prime Minister subsequently highlighted his government’s achievements at the Centre and in Haryana while inaugurating other projects for Haryana. Addressing a rally in Yamunanagar, he continued his attack on the Congress.

In the morning, Modi flagged off first direct commercial flight from Maharaja Agrasen Airport to Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for the new terminal at the airport. Later in the day, the PM laid the foundation stone for an 800MW thermal power plant in Yamunagar and a bypass in Rewari, besides several other development projects.

“Our government, within six-seven years, provided potable water facility in over 12 crore households. Today, 80 per cent of rural households are getting tap water supply. It is the blessing of Babasaheb that we will provide tap water facility to each and every household,” Modi said in Hisar.

“The condition of SC, ST, OBC communities was the worst. Our government got over 11 crore toilets constructed and provided relief to the deprived ones. During the Congress’s tenure, bank doors did not open for SC, ST, OBC. Insurance, loan and help were all dreams for them. But now, the biggest beneficiaries of the Jan Dhan Yojana are SC, ST, OBC brothers and sisters. Our SC, ST, OBC brothers, sisters proudly take out RuPay cards out of their pockets today,” he said.

“The Congress treated SC, ST, OBCs as second-class citizens in this country. While Congress leaders enjoyed luxuries like swimming pools, only 16 out of every 100 households in villages had access to piped water and among those affected the most were SCs, STs, and OBCs. In just six to seven years, our government provided water connections to over 12 crore rural households. Now, 80 out of every 100 rural homes have access to clean water, and we are committed to taking that number to 100 per cent,” he said. Talking about Waqf, Modi said, “There are lakhs of hectares of land in the name of waqf. If benefits from waqf properties had been given to the needy, it would have benefited them. But only land mafia benefited from these properties.”

“With the change in the waqf law, the looting of land will also stop under the new amendments. The looting of the poor will stop with this amended waqf law. Under the new waqf law, land or property belonging to any Adivasi cannot be touched by the Waqf Board. Poor Muslims and Pasmanda Muslims will get their rights. This is real social justice,” he said recalling the time when the Congress fought elections against Ambedkar.