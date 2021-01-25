Voter-ID cards to go digital from today

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India will formally launch the e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) programme on Monday, the National Voters Day. e-EPIC is a non-editable secure portable document format (PDF) version of the EPIC and will have a secured QR code with image and demographics like serial number, part number, etc.



e-EPIC can be downloaded on a mobile or a computer and can be digitally stored. This is in addition to physical IDs being issued for fresh registration.

The e-EPIC initiative would be launched in two phases.