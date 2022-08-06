Voting on in Vice-Presidential poll; Modi, Shah and Manmohan Singh cast their votes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and MPs from the ruling party and the Opposition cast their votes on Saturday in the Parliament House complex for the election of the new Vice-President of the country.

Modi exercised his franchise by reaching Parliament at 10 a.m. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh came in a wheelchair since he is unwell and cast his vote. Several members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh also cast their votes.

Voting in the Vice-Presidential election started at 10 a.m. and will continue till 5 p.m. The votes will be counted in the evening itself, and the result is likely to come by 7 p.m.

Jagdeep Dhankhar from the NDA and the Opposition's Margaret Alva are in the fray in the Vice-Presidential poll.

A total of 788 MPs from both the Houses of Parliament are eligible to vote in the election of the Vice-President.

In terms of numbers, NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar is most likely to win, but on the lines of the Presidential election, the BJP is working on a strategy to get more and more MPs' votes so its candidate can win with a big margin.

The Trinamool Congress, a major opposition party, has decided to abstain from the Vice Presidential election. Biju Janata Dal (BJD), YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as well as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have announced their support for the NDA candidate to ensure a big victory for Dhankhar.