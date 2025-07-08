Vyas Nagar Municipality EO held captive

Jajpur: Four days before Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo was brutally assaulted by some miscreants, almost a similar case had occurred in Vyas Nagar Municipality in Jajpur district. A complaint filed by Vyas Nagar Municipality Executive Officer Pradeep Kumar Padhy with the Jajpur district authorities stated that on June 26 afternoon some councillors of the municipality, under the leadership of the in-charge chairperson of the municipality, barged into his official chamber and held him captive for eight hours. They allegedly forced him to sign on some files. They even did not allow him to take his regular medicines.

The Executive Officer has been on leave since June 27 after intimating the incident to his higher-ups. No complaint was filed in the local police station either by the Executive Officer concerned or anybody in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Jajpur district ORS Officer Association threatened to resort to agitation if action is not taken against the errant councillors. The Association has condemned the incident and described it as unfortunate.

The ORS Association Jajpur district president Kaniska Bodhiswata Das said the Association has intimated the incident to the District Collector and the SP for necessary action.