Wall collapses in Delhi, one injured

New Delhi: A 40-feet long and 10-feet high wall collapsed in the national capital, injuring one person, official sources said here on Wednesday.

A fire department official said they received a call at about 7.55 a.m. that a wall located at Rajender Marg near a petrol pump in the Tis Hazari area of the city has collapsed.

Unknown people contacted the fire department after the incident and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Sources said half of the wall's height comprised bricks while the rest were grills.

A man who was there at the time of accident was trapped below the debris.

The fire department officials rescued the man. "He was then immediately rushed to a nearby hospital," they said.

"The man had only minor injuries and is being given treatment at the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital," a fire department official told IANS.