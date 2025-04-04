Live
- CM launches 14 projects worth Rs 5.7K cr
- Markets trim early loss as pharma stocks hog limelight
- Hyd records 4 mn sft of office space leasing in Jan-Mar
- Stormy Budget session adjourned
- Universities, Highways bills passed after marathon debate
- Kerala agri minister visits natural farming fields in NTR, Guntur district
- Stone laid for rock fill dam in Gap-1 of Polavaram project
- Fire breaks out in AP secretariat's second block; no casualties reported
- Sharmila alleges injustice to Muslims with Wakf Bill
- Religious fervour marks Haridhra Ghatanam at Vontimitta
Waqf Bill targets Muslims: Cong MP Hussain
Highlights
New Delhi: Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Thursday termed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill unconstitutional and alleged that it targets the Muslim...
New Delhi: Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Thursday termed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill unconstitutional and alleged that it targets the Muslim community, even as he accused the BJP of using the proposed legislation to trigger communal tension and polarisation in the society in order to strengthen its vote bank. Initiating a discussion on the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Hussain accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to mislead the country and said no recommendations made by opposition members to the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) formed to look into the Bill were included in it.
He alleged that the Bill seeks to treat Muslims as second-class citizens in the country.
Next Story