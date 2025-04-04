Waqf Bill targets Muslims: Cong MP Hussain

New Delhi: Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Thursday termed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill unconstitutional and alleged that it targets the Muslim community, even as he accused the BJP of using the proposed legislation to trigger communal tension and polarisation in the society in order to strengthen its vote bank. Initiating a discussion on the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Hussain accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to mislead the country and said no recommendations made by opposition members to the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) formed to look into the Bill were included in it.

He alleged that the Bill seeks to treat Muslims as second-class citizens in the country.