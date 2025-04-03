Live
Waqf Bill: The Myths & Facts
Myth 1: The Waqf Bill gives complete control of land to Waqf Boards without any oversight
Fact: The Waqf Bill primarily regulates properties already registered as waqf. It does not allow arbitrary takeover of land. Waqf Boards are responsible for managing and maintaining waqf properties, but they are subject to legal scrutiny and government regulations.
Myth 2: The Waqf Bill allows Waqf Boards to seize private property without due process
Fact: Waqf properties are those that have already been donated (endowed) for religious, charitable, or social welfare purposes. The Bill does not grant the Waqf Board authority to seize private property unless it was previously dedicated as waqf.
Myth 3: The Waqf Bill exempts Waqf properties from government regulation
Fact: While Waqf properties are meant for religious and charitable use, they are still subject to legal and financial oversight by government agencies, courts, and auditors.
Myth 4: The Bill favors one religious community over others
Fact: The Waqf Act (which the Bill may amend) applies specifically to waqf properties, which are endowments made under Islamic law. However, other religious communities have similar property laws, such as the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act and the Sikh Gurdwara Act.
Myth 5: Waqf Boards can sell or transfer Waqf property at their will
Fact: According to Waqf laws, once a property is declared waqf, it is considered permanently dedicated and cannot be sold or transferred except under very specific legal conditions, often requiring court approval.