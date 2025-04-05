Waqf Bill unlikely to bring positive impact on Muslims: Vivek Tankha

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha said on Saturday that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was cleared by both Houses in Parliament, is unlikely to bring any positive changes among Muslims.

“This law will not bring any positive changes for Muslims. I was present in the House when BJP MPs were giving long speeches on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. I was surprised by their views. It was a laughable situation,” Thakha told IANS at a social event organised by Congress MLA Arif Masood in Bhopal.

He was responding to BJP MP Alok Sharma’s claims that the Waqf Bill would bring progressive changes for Muslims.

He also reiterated that the Waqf Bill is politically motivated and the BJP has only brought it for vote bank.

“Change comes from harmony and not by framing controversial bills. What changes have come after Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir?” the MP asked.

Following a marathon debate in both the House, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 was passed on early Friday morning.

Amid the political storm over the Bill, BJP National Spokesperson and former Union Minister, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, has termed it a pro-Muslim and pro-poor legislation.

Speaking to IANS in Samastipur, Hussain said the Bill, cleared by both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, is aimed at empowering underprivileged Muslims, especially those who were historically left behind.

“The Waqf Amendment Bill is in the interest of Muslims. It will benefit the poor among them and give them a chance to develop themselves anew,” Hussain stated.

Hussain also revealed that he has been receiving threats and abusive messages online ever since he spoke in favour of the Bill.

“I am being constantly threatened and abused on social media. We are tracing such people. But I stand firm on what I believe is right,” he told IANS.

On the political impact of the Bill, Hussain dismissed concerns over Muslim leaders resigning from the JD-U, calling them non-influential faces.

Meanwhile, amid the growing resentment within sections of the Muslim community over the Waqf Bill, Union Minister Chirag Paswan responded with a heartfelt and reflective statement, invoking the legacy of his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan.

“I want to tell every person of the Muslim community that I am grateful for your displeasure, but the reality is that my father also always fought for social justice with dedication,” Paswan said.







