War Of Words Erupts Between Delhi Congress and AAP Over Lok Sabha Seats

A verbal clash ignited on Wednesday between members of the Delhi Congress unit and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson following comments suggesting that the former might independently contest all seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital.

The dispute emerged after a meeting of the Delhi Congress unit focused on preparations for the Lok Sabha polls, attended by prominent figure Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress leader Alka Lamba, present at the meeting with Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar and Delhi in-charge Deepak Babaria, revealed that leaders were instructed to gear up for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. "Seven months remain, and there are seven seats in Delhi. History indicates that whoever triumphs in Delhi triumphs in the country. We've been instructed to be prepared for all seven seats," Lamba stated.

While the Congress and the AAP are part of the Opposition's INDIA alliance, no seat-sharing agreements have been confirmed. Lamba clarified that no final decision had been reached on whether the Congress would contest all seven seats alone or within an alliance. "We will maintain our readiness for all seven seats regardless of future decisions," Lamba added.

Shortly after Lamba's remarks, AAP's chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar retaliated, highlighting that if the Congress intends to go it alone in Delhi, attending INDIA alliance meetings would be meaningless. She stated that AAP's leadership would decide whether to participate in the next INDIA meeting.

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj expressed a more conciliatory stance, emphasizing that the central leadership would determine the poll alliance after discussions within the political affairs committee and INDIA parties.

Post-meeting, Deepak Babaria criticized the AAP, accusing it of a lack of progress since the time of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit. Babaria affirmed that Delhi Congress would oppose the AAP government's policies and present them to the public.

Though the meeting addressed various issues, alliance discussions were not on the agenda. Babaria clarified that the decision on alliance structure in Delhi rests with the party high command.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge mentioned the meeting on social media, highlighting the priority of transforming Delhi Congress and standing up for the state's progress. Rahul Gandhi reaffirmed the party's dedication to representing the people's voice in Delhi and advancing the state's development.