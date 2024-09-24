Live
‘Waste to Art’ exhibition held
Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal Municipality organised ‘Waste to Art’ exhibition under Swachhata Hi Seva campaign at Old Zilla Parishad Hall here on Sunday. Students of various schools exhibited their art by using waste papers which won the hearts of the people.
They explained the types of waste papers used and how they used their imagination to paint Nature, classical dance and speaking tree.
Dhenkanal Red Cross vice-president and former CWC chairperson Biranchi Narayan Pany, former bureaucrat Biswanath Behera and Chamber of Commerce president Rajendra Kumar Dash spoke on the occasion. The winning participants will be awarded on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
