WB govt begins talks with agitating doctors
Kolkata: The first round of talks between the West Bengal government and the agitating junior doctors began at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat on Monday evening to address the RG Kar impasse. After four unsuccessful bids to initiate a dialogue to resolve the deadlock, a delegation of agitating junior doctors arrived at Banerjee’s residence for the crucial talks. Escorted by a pilot police vehicle, around 30 medics arrived at Banerjee’s residence at 6.20 pm.
The meeting, which was originally scheduled at 5 pm, began around 7 pm. Previous attempts to resolve the issue got stuck due to the state government’s rejection of the doctors’ demand for live-streaming and video recordings of the meeting. The agitating medics later agreed to a compromise, now only asking to record the minutes of the meeting and receive a signed copy.
The state government accepted this condition, with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant saying both parties will sign the minutes of the meeting and share copies for clarity. The state government also allowed the two stenographers, accompanying the agitating doctors, inside the venue to record the minutes of the meeting.