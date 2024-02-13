We have given 1.5 times more jobs than Cong govt in 10 years: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his government has provided 1.5 times more jobs in the past decade compared to the previous Congress government in the same timeframe.

During a Rozgar Mela programme on Monday, the Prime Minister handed over recruitment letters to over one lakh youth via video conference. Modi criticised the previous government for its prolonged recruitment processes, claiming it led to corruption. He further highlighted that his government has introduced transparency and is striving for time-bound recruitments.

The PM underscored the role of 'Rozgar Melas' in elevating the contribution of the youth in nation-building. He stated that a large number of recruits would be joining the Central Armed Police Forces.

The recruitment exams in these forces are now conducted in 13 Indian languages apart from Hindi and English, ensuring equal opportunities for all candidates, he added. Youngsters today have faith in their equal opportunity to find a place within the government system through their hard work and talent, the Prime Minister said, emphasising that his government's initiatives, such as a rooftop



solar power scheme for 10 million homes and extensive infrastructure investments, have been significant job creators.

With over 125,000 start-ups, India ranks third globally in this sector, he noted. Young entrepreneurs are starting new businesses even in smaller cities, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs. The Prime Minister also announced the manufacturing and inclusion of 40,000 modern coaches, akin to those in Vande Bharat trains, in regular trains to enhance passenger convenience and comfort.