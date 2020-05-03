We must vaccinate everybody by 2021, say experts

New Delhi: Population genetic analyses of SARS-CoV-2 genomes have indicated that these viruses evolved into two major types (designated L and S), which show nearly complete linkage across the viral strains sequenced till date.

But with mutations, there are other strains of this virus, which may have different virulence. Therefore, it is essential to vaccinate everybody by 2021 before the virus acquires any significant mutation, say experts.

Speaking to IANS, Neha Gupta, consultant, Department of Infectious Disease, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said that through genomic sequencing of the virus, the researchers have found that Covid-19 is mutating, but most mutations are silent mutations, and very slowly accumulating.

"This looks like good news for the success of vaccine. So, if we can vaccinate everyone by early 2021, it can build up protective immunity for a couple of years before the virus acquires another significant novel mutation," Gupta said.

Citing US health advisor Anthony Fauci, she said the vaccine may be available by September 2020, but the accessibility to the vaccine may be an issue.

"We know about L&S strains of novel coronavirus. But, now we know that with mutations, there are various other strains, which have different virulence," added Gupta.

Coronaviruses have been causing problems for a long time and their several versions have been known to trigger common colds. Recently, two types have set off outbreaks of deadly illness: Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers).

But, their impact has been placid compared to the menace let loose by the SARS-CoV-2, which led to the Covid-19 pandemic.