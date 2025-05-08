We stand firmly with armed forces, says Congress

New Delhi: The Congress convened an emergency meeting of its highest decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Wednesday, to take stock of the situation following the launch of 'Operation Sindoor', a military response targeting terrorist camps across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

During the meeting, the Congress party expressed unequivocal support for the Indian Armed Forces and the government’s efforts in combating terrorism. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and other senior leaders of the party were present in the meeting.

"We had a detailed discussion in the Congress Working Committee meeting. We extend our full support to our armed forces. Best wishes and much love to them. We extend our complete support from the Congress Party and the Congress Working Committee," read the party's official statement.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lauded the armed forces for their swift and bold response under 'Operation Sindoor'. “We are proud of the Indian Armed Forces, who have given a befitting reply by taking bold and decisive action against the terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK under 'Operation Sindoor'. We salute the courage, determination and patriotism of our brave soldiers,” he said.