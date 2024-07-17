We will be selective in inducting new faces: Bengal BJP chief

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP Chief and the Union Minister of State (MoS) Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday said that the party will be selective in inducting new faces in the organisation.



“As the party’s organisational base will increase, there will be new faces in the organisation. Our focus will be to strengthen the party at the grassroot or booth level. Also, for the induction of new faces, we will be selective,” Majumdar said while addressing the party's Working Committee in West Bengal which was called to evaluate the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls and bypolls for four assembly constituencies in the state.

He said that the role of the organisational set-up in winning an election is only 25 per cent.

“When a party wins everyone gives credit to the organisational set-up. However, in reality, the role of the organisational set-up in winning an election is just 25 per cent. When Trinamool Congress got elected in 2011, it did not have a working organisational set-up,” he said.

Sources said that the BJP will focus on inducting people at the lower and grassroot-level rather than making room for the middle-level or upper-level leadership.

Earlier addressing those present in the meeting, sources said, Majumdar admitted that on certain issues there are differences of opinion within the party. He also explained that the difference in opinion does not mean that there is division within the party.

He also said that a difference of opinion is always a healthy sign.