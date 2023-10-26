We won't run away, but will answer, says Vaibhav Gehlot after ED summons

Jaipur: After Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot, who's also the president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a case of violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) on Thursday, he questioned the authorities regarding the timing of the notice and said that he had answered queries regarding these allegations some 12-13 years ago.

“The same allegations were made 12-13 years ago also. They were answered at that very moment. Now after 12-13 years, a notice has come again regarding the same things. Do the people of the state understand why this matter has been brought up before the elections," questioned Vaibhav Gehlot while speaking during a program in Fatehpur (Sikar) on Thursday.

He said, the public is understanding all these things. Why have they remembered this years old matter only after the election code of conduct was imposed? We are not going to be afraid and we are not going to run away but will answer every question. Today when I was leaving from Jaipur, I came to know that the ED has raided the residence of Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara. The Congress government is being targeted and in this connection raids have been conducted on the state president, said Vaibhav.

“I received the ED summons yesterday (October 25) at 3 p.m. Summoned at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Gave less than 24 hours. I have spoken to lawyers and asked for time. I will answer whatever questions the ED has.”

He said all this is being done as per a well thought out strategy. There is nothing new in this whole issue. Today the Chief Minister has also expressed his views on the entire issue. We are not going to run away, everyone will answer. This matter is 12 years old.

"The same allegations were levelled in 2011-12 also. When the elections have come, the allegations are recalled. The same allegations are made in every election. Elections were announced, code of conduct was imposed. Now the things which I answered 12 years ago, summons have been received to ask those things. People's blessings are with us. We will soon come out of all this," he added.