Weather dept predicts dry & humid spell in TN till March 29
Highlights
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has predicted dry weather conditions in Tamil Nadu till March 29.
Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has predicted dry weather conditions in Tamil Nadu till March 29.
The weather department has also predicted cloudy conditions in Chennai for the next 48 hours. The RMC also said that dry and humid weather conditions in the next few days would cause discomfort for the people.
The maximum temperature, according to the RMC, would increase by 2 to 3-degree Celsius in the next few days till March 27.
The maximum temperature, according to the RMC, would hover around 33 to 34-degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 25 to 26-degree Celsius.
Weathermen have warned people not to work under the hot sun and avoid outdoor activities during the peak sunny hours.
