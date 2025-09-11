Weather office predicts heavy rain in North Bengal

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata's Alipore has now forecast heavy rain in north Bengal districts from Friday due to a twin system of a cyclonic circulation and a monsoon axis.

A warning of heavy to very heavy rain has already been issued in north Bengal.

Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in north Bengal to attend administration review meetings of her government.

According to an official of the Meteorological Centre, several districts of South Bengal are likely to receive rain from Thursday evening onwards.

At the same time, the weather office has forecast sweltering heat in various districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata.

There is a possibility of heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar in the next 24 hours. Very heavy rain may occur in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on Saturday.

On Sunday, scattered heavy rain is expected in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts. On Monday, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

After that, scattered heavy rain is forecast in the districts of north Bengal.

"The weather will change drastically in north Bengal. Several districts are likely to record heavy rain. A warning has been issued in this regard. This is primarily due to a cyclonic circulation coupled with active monsoon winds," said the Meteorological Department official.

There is a warning of rain with thundershowers in East Midnapore, West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Nadia, Murshidabad and East Burdwan districts on Friday and Saturday. Along with rain, gusty winds are likely in these districts.

The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Wednesday was 35 degrees Celsius, which is 2.5 degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature was 28.4 degrees Celsius, which is 2 degrees above normal.

The weather in Kolkata is likely to remain sultry as rain accompanied by high humidity will increase the discomfort level.