Welfare Schemes Introduced by Rosaiah During His Term as Chief Minister

Finance Minister, Konijeti Rosaiah, was always working under the shadow, of hon'ble chief minister, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, but after his demise, Rosaiah started growing his confidence and he was seen as a stop-gap arrangement for Congress leader in the united Andhra Pradesh. He started having stronger position and also began gaining respect in the state's political as well as administrative circles for efficiently handling crises.

Rosaiah's , first new assignment was to handle two extreme nature of drought as well as floods that hit the state almost simultaneously during September 2009. And on 9th September he went ahead and declared drought in 21 districts and on 2nd October, he was confronted with the worse floods in 100 years in 6 districts.

Rosaiah, who was YSR's trusted Finance Minister until 2nd September, did a better job when compared to most of his senior ministers by visiting varied affected areas as well as meeting the displaced people as per the official, he was able to test his mettle during the drought and floods.

Initially, the pro-Jaganmohan campaigned has sapped his confidence and he refused to move to the CMO preferring to function from his Finance minister Chamber. But After Sonia's visit and appreciation, he received from the Prime Minister for his handling the floods, he started moving ahead with gusto, stated APCC President D Srinivas.

One of the best welfare schemes, YSR Pension scheme has to launched on November 1st and Rosaiah managed to bring it faster than YSR envisaged. He also performed extraordinary tightrope walk in sustaining few populist schemes which had been initiated by Rajasekhara Reddy, mainly to ward off any criticism, that has been neglected.

Some of the welfare schemes introduced by Rosaiah are listed here.

• Medical insurance to all white (family) card holders under the Rajiv Arogyasri scheme

• Loans to 3% interest to farmers

• Scholarships as well as fee reimbursement to virtually needy students

• He also continued many of the Rajasekhara Reddy's profilate programmes

Rosaiah was a powerful orator and a leader who has kept himself abreast of evolving political trends, he always stayed away from varied group politics within the Congress.