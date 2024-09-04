West Bengal Assembly passes anti-rape bill

Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) 2024' on Tuesday, setting a historic precedent in India's legal framework for addressing sexual violence.



With this bill, West Bengal becomes the first state to amend Central laws relating to rape, gang-rape, and sexual crimes against children. The bill will now be sent to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and subsequently to President Droupadi Murmu for formal assent.Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the bill as 'historic' and a 'model' for other states. She stated that it serves as a tribute to the 31-year-old trainee doctor who was tragically raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical Centre and Hospital last month.The 'Aparajita Bill' introduces severe penalties for sexual offences, including the death penalty for perpetrators whose actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state. Those convicted of rape will face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

In her address to the Assembly, the Chief Minister urged Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to advocate for the Governor’s prompt assent. She highlighted the bill's role in addressing gaps in central legislation, stating, "Rape is a grievous affront to humanity; we need social reforms to eradicate such crimes."