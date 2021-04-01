West Bengal Assembly polls: 13.14% voter turnout till 9 am in second phase

A voter turnout of 13.14 per cent was recorded till 9 am on Thursday in the second phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Paschim Medinipur recorded the highest turnout among districts, while among constituencies, Indus reported the maximum voter turnout.

In phase-II, a total of 30 assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are heading in to vote.

Out of the 171 candidates in the fray, 152 are men and the remaining are women.

The total number of electorates in the second phase is 75,94,549. The smallest constituency is Bishnupur with 2,18,690 electorates whereas Daspur in Paschim Medinipur is the biggest constituency with 2,97,849 electorates.

There are 17 NRI voters and 13,118 service voters in the second phase of polling in the state.

800 companies of security forces have been deployed to ensure law and order during polling.

The Election Commission has designated 10,620 polling stations for this phase with 8,333 primary stations and 2,287 auxiliary stations.