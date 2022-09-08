West Bengal Girl Crowned First Sleep Champion of India wins Rs. 5 lakh, Prize Money

Everyone has different hobbies in life, sometimes our hobbies help us gain recognition, livelihood and also help earn good amount of money. Recently Triparana Chakraborty from West Bengal has been offered 5 lakhs for winning the title, first sleep champion of India. She hails from Shrirampur, Hooghly, the girl has set a record of sleeping for 9 hours each day for a total of 100 days.



If the reports are to be believed, the above competition was organized by the All India level, in which nearing to 4.5 lakh people have applied. Out of these, total of 15 contestants were selected. Then only 4 contestants have reached finals.

The winner revealed that, all the four contestants were offered mattress and a sleep tracker and were asked to show their sleeping skills. Triparna received information about this competition through a website. The winner stated that, she used to wake up at night and sleep during the day. With the prize money, the girl wishes to buy things of her choice as well as need.

Presently, Triparna is working from home for an US based company. Due to this, she needs to stay awake during the night.

A recent study revealed that, elementary school-age children who have got less than 9 hours of sleep each night do have significant differences in certain brain regions responsible for memory, intelligence and well-being compared to those who have got the recommended nine to 12 hours of sleep each night.

These differences correlated with greater mental health problems, such as depression, anxiety and impulsive behaviour in those who lacked sleep. Inadequate sleep is also linked to cognitive difficulties with memory, problem solving as well as decision makings. These finding were published in the Journal the Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) examined more than 8300 children whose age is around 9 to 10 years. They have examined the MRI images, medical records and survey completed by the participants and their parents at the time of enrolment and at a two year follow up visit at 11 to 12 years of age.