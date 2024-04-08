West Bengal Police Files Case Against NIA Officials Amid Controversial Raid

The West Bengal Police has filed a case of molestation and house trespassing against officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following a raid in East Medinipur district related to a 2002 bomb blast case. The incident occurred when a team of NIA officials was reportedly attacked by a mob during an attempted arrest of individuals linked to the 2022 Bhupatinagar blast. The ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party have engaged in a political dispute over the incident.

The FIR, registered by the West Bengal Police, came after a woman alleged that she and her husband were assaulted by NIA officials, with her modesty being violated. Multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 325, 34, 354, 354(b), 427, 448, and 509, were invoked in the case.

Jana's wife, Moni Jana, filed a complaint alleging that NIA officers attempted to outrage her modesty during a raid on their residence, conducted under the pretext of an investigation. While the police are yet to make any arrests in connection with the incident, the matter remains under investigation.

In response to allegations from TMC leaders, the NIA asserted that its actions were lawful and part of an ongoing investigation into the fabrication of crude bombs leading to the fatal explosion.