WFI Chief Brij Bhushan To Address Rally On June 11 In UP

Brij Bhushan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a BJP member of the Lok Sabha, will speak at a party event on June 11 in the Kaiserganj neighbourhood of Uttar Pradesh. The Mahasampark Abhiyan of the BJP is in charge of organising the rally for the 2024 elections.
A police probe into the charges of sexual harassment made against Singh by seven female wrestlers, including a minor, led Singh to previously announce the postponement of his June 5 Jan Chetna Maharally in Ayodhya. He had said that the Supreme Court had issued "serious directions."
Meanwhile, on Friday, Singh explained on Facebook that it had been decided to organise a Sant Sammelan in Ayodhya on June 5 to reflect on how evil was permeating society. The 'Jan Chetna Maharally, June 5, Ayodhya Chalo' programme has been postponed for a few days, meanwhile, as police continue to look into the charges and heed the serious directives of the Supreme Court.He further asserted that he has been the target of false accusations from his political rivals and their parties.
