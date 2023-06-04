WFI Chief Brij Bhushan To Address Rally On June 11 In UP

Brij Bhushan Singh , the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a BJP member of the Lok Sabha, will speak at a party event on June 11 in the Kaiserganj neighbourhood of Uttar Pradesh. The Mahasampark Abhiyan of the BJP is in charge of organising the rally for the 2024 elections.



A police probe into the charges of sexual harassment made against Singh by seven female wrestlers, including a minor, led Singh to previously announce the postponement of his June 5 Jan Chetna Maharally in Ayodhya. He had said that the Supreme Court had issued "serious directions."