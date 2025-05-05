What you desire will happen: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh reminded people of “working style” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said under his leadership, what people “desire” will happen.

Rajnath Singh said that as a Defence Minister it is his “responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack” India, a comment that comes in the reverberations of the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

While addressing the Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav, the Defence Minister reminded people of “working style” of PM Modi and said, I want to assure you that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, what you desire will certainly happen".

“You know our PM very well, you are familiar with his working style, determination,” Rajnath Singh said at the event in Delhi. “As a nation, our brave soldiers have always protected the physical form of India, while on the other hand, our sages and wise men have protected the spiritual form of India. While on one hand, our soldiers fight on the 'Rannbhoomi' (battlefield), on the other hand, our saints fight on the 'Jeevanbhoomi'. As a defence minister, it is my responsibility to ensure the security of the country's borders along with my soldiers. It is my responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack our country,” Rajnath Singh said.