'White collar' terror network: Woman doc held in Lucknow

New Delhi: A woman doctor from Lucknow was arrested on Monday for her alleged involvement in a terror module operating across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, officials said. An AK-47 rifle was recovered from her vehicle, they added.

The accused, identified as Dr Shaheen, was arrested along with seven others.

The arrested include Kashmiri doctor Muzammil Ganaie, who was picked up in Faridabad. Dr Shaheen was flown to Srinagar for custodial interrogation. According to officials, the arrests led to the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosives and uncovered what they described as a “white collar” network linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

The operation was carried out jointly by police forces of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, along with central agencies. Officials declined to specify the exact dates of the arrests, citing ongoing investigations.

Police in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir have recovered a large quantity of explosives and weapons from a rented apartment in Faridabad, following the arrest of a Pulwama-based doctor suspected of links with the Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed group.

Officials said around 360 kg of a highly inflammable substance, believed to be ammonium nitrate, was seized along with arms and bomb-making material. The haul included an assault rifle with three magazines, 83 live rounds, a pistol with eight live cartridges, two empty cartridges, two spare magazines, 12 suitcases, a bucket filled with the explosive substance, 20 timers, four batteries, remote controls, five kilograms of heavy metal and a walkie-talkie set.

Police believe the materials were meant for large-scale terror attacks. The recovery followed the arrest of Dr Adil Ahmad Rather from Pulwama, who was detained in Saharanpur. His questioning led investigators to Dr Muzammal, an assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, who was arrested nearly ten days ago. A search of his rented accommodation resulted in Sunday’s seizure, officials added.