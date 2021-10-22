WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulates Modi

New Delhi: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scientists, health workers and citizens of India for equitable vaccine distribution as the total Covid vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday.





Congratulations, Prime Minister @narendramodi, the scientists, #healthworkers and people of #India, on your efforts to protect the vulnerable populations from #COVID19 and achieve #VaccinEquity targets.https://t.co/ngVFOszcmE — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 21, 2021





