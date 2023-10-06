‘Who is Ravan’: Goa Congress slams BJP for Rahul Gandhi’s poster

Panaji: Goa Congress on Friday condemned BJP for depicting former party chief Rahul Gandhi as Ravan, saying that people of the nation know ‘who is Ravan’ and which ‘Ravan’ had promised to bring back black money.

The Congress leaders along with supporters protested in Panaji and slammed the BJP after the saffron party released a poster of Rahul Gandhi on its official X handle, depicting Rahul Gandhi as Ravan.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao termed the act as “bad in taste”.

“I would like to remind BJP leaders that Rahul Gandhi’s father former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and late grandmother prime minister Indira Gandhi were assassinated by these types of elements who are trying to divide India. This type of communal politics is done to divide people, based on religion. This (dividing people) is the only dharma BJP follows,” Alemao said.

“BJP will lose next general election across the nation and Congress with INDIA bloc will win. That is why they are trying to divide people over religion,” Alemao said.

“We condemn it. Our leader Rahul Gandhi’s message was to spread love during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Government is scared of Rahul Gandhi. We all stand with solidarity with our leader,” he said.

He said that the BJP had promised to credit Rs 15 lakh in banks accounts of people. “It had promised two crore jobs. They have failed to keep their promises. It is the Bhartiya Jumla Party,” he said.

GPCC President Amit Patkar said that BJP failed in their promises given during election times. “Be it of bringing back black money, providing jobs or waving loans of farmers, they have failed in all aspects,” Patkar said.

He said that BJP can’t digest the popularity of Rahul Gandhi and hence creating such issues.

“BJP is showing fake Hinduism. It is evident who is trying to divide people using religion. People know who is Ravan and which Ravan had promised to bring back black money. We condemn the act of BJP. They should not go to such level of politics. BJP is rattled to see the support Rahul Gandhi is getting,” Patkar said.