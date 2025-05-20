WHO Pandemic treaty: A shared commitment, need greater global cooperation, says PM Modi

New Delhi: The historic WHO Pandemic Treaty adopted today is a shared commitment that requires greater global cooperation, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 78th Session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, via videoconferencing, he highlighted that this year’s theme, ‘One World for Health,’ aligns with India’s vision for global health.

After three years of negotiations, the Agreement was adopted by consensus by member countries of the WHO at the ongoing 78th World Health Assembly. India is also a signatory to this treaty, which has been in talks since the Covid-19 outbreak, which killed millions of people worldwide. The treaty aims to bridge global healthcare gaps and inequities in case of future pandemics.

“The WHO Pandemic Treaty is a shared commitment to fighting future pandemics through greater global cooperation,” said PM Modi, while extending his congratulations on the successful negotiations of the treaty.

While the Global South is particularly impacted by several health challenges, PM Modi stated that “India’s approach provides replicable, scalable, and sustainable models”.

He also expressed India’s willingness to share its learnings and best practices with the world, especially with the Global South.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of building a healthy planet while ensuring that no one is left behind.

“The future of a healthy world depends on inclusion, an integrated vision, and collaboration," he said.

Further, PM Modi also highlighted India’s health reforms ranging from Ayushman Bharat -- the world’s largest health insurance scheme, which covers 580 million people and provides free treatment -- to the increased role of technology in improving health outcomes, as well as the rise in Government Health Expenditure, leading to a significant decline in Out-of-Pocket Expenditure of the citizens.

“The health of the world depends on how well we care for the most vulnerable”, underlined the Prime Minister.

Emphasising India’s role as the birthplace of Yoga, the Prime Minister also extended an invitation to all countries for the upcoming 11th International Day of Yoga in June. The theme this year is ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’.