Why CBI refraining from revealing full identity of Abhishek Banerjee in charge sheet: Trinamool general secretary

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress general secretary and the party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over its reluctance in revealing the full identity of “One Abhishek Banerjee” in the charge sheet filed by it in a case.

“It is shown in the news that the CBI has filed a charge sheet against me. My name has been mentioned twice in the charge sheet. Who is Abhishek? Where is his residence? No detailed introduction had been given there... CBI is speaking in an impersonal tone. I like this fear. But doublespeak is not in my nature. I have said before that if anyone can prove any corruption, I will go to the gallows. I am saying the same thing again,” he said while addressing the Trinamool Congress' organisational meeting here in the afternoon.

He said that nothing had happened after the CBI had summoned him for questioning earlier. “Abhishek Banerjee will never bow down in front of anyone except the common people,” he added.

He also said that misinformation is being deliberately spread around that he will be joining the BJP. Misinformation is also being spread around that shortly, there will be a new party. These are blatantly untrue. If you slit my throat, that slit throat will shout Mamata Banerjee Zindabad,” Banerjee said.

The CBI has named Abhishek Banerjee in its third charge sheet in connection with irregularities in the 2014 Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and recruitment of assistant teachers in state-run primary schools following June 2022 orders of the Calcutta High Court. The agency submitted its third supplementary charge sheet in the special court on February 21.

Banerjee, while speaking at the party event, also said that attempts are still being made to mislead people on various issues, starting from Sandeshkhali to R.G. Kar. “Previously, there had been conspiracies in West Bengal, and it is still going on. We should protect Bengal at any cost,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, he also stressed maintaining discipline within the Trinamool Congress. “Some often speak about certain things to keep themselves floating in the media. Do not do that. No one should breach party discipline. Do not malign the party to show your strength. I identified people who betrayed the party, like Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari. In future, I will also identify such betrayers,” Abhishek Banerjee said.

He also said that in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the target of Trinamool Congress should be to win at least one seat more than the number won by the party in 2021.



