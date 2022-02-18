Why remain silent for so long? AAP asks Vishwas on 'Khalistan' allegation

New Delhi: The Aam Admi Party has hit out at former party leader Kumar Vishwas for his association for his comments on Arvind Kejriwal where he alleged that the Delhi Chief Minister harboured secessionist ambitions, according to IndiaToday report.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday asked why Kumar Vishw was associated with the party for years when he knew, as alleged, that Arvind Kejriwal wanted to become the first Prime Minister of an independent nation?

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday shared a video of Kumar Vishwas — one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — alleging that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wanted to be "either the Punjab CM or the PM of Khalistan". In the video, the BJP said Kumar Vishwas was heard recalling his conversation with Arvind Kejriwal. However, Vishwas didn't mention Kejriwal's name.

Chadha on Thursday said: "Why didn't Kumar Vishwas inform the security agencies of the alleged ill intentions of Kejriwal all these years? Why come out 1-2 days before the Punjab elections? You were in the party till 2018. When you didn't get your desired seat in Rajya Sabha, you started this propaganda."

"This is a political conspiracy. Kumar Vishwas put out a fake video of Arvind Kejriwal. Right after that, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party called press conferences and accused Kejriwal of being a terrorist in the same words. TV channels were asked to run the fake video and conduct debates on prime time," he said.

"From Priyanka Gandhi to PM Narendra Modi, everyone sided with Kumar Vishwas, who has just come out of an exile, to target Arvind Kejriwal. They are calling him a terrorist," he added.

He questioned the timing of the statement. "This is their regular bid to malign Kejriwal. The same happened even before Delhi elections," he said. He appealed to the people to not heed the "fake claims". "These parties are scared that if an honest party like AAP comes to power, their sources of illegal earnings will be closed," he said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal held a magnanimous series of 'Nukkad Sabhas' throughout Punjab on Thursday. He paid homage to Guru Nanak Dev at the roadshow in Dera Baba Nanak. He appealed to the people to vote in large numbers and lead the Aam Aadmi Party to victory.