Widow gangraped in Mumbai; 4 arrested

Mumbai: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four persons near a railway track in suburban Kurla, a police official said on Tuesday. All the accused have been arrested, he said.

The incident took place near the Harbour Line rail track in Sable Nagar locality late Monday night when the victim, a resident of Worli area, was looking to go to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla area to board a train to Katni in Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

Before the incident, she arrived at Kurla in a train from Byculla. On reaching the Kurla bridge, she asked a passerby for directions to LTT and followed him on the Harbour Line route, the official said.

While walking, the victim mid-way went to relieve herself in the bushes and the passerby, who was walking ahead of her to show her the way, disappeared, he said.

At that time, two men, who were consuming drugs in the bushes, allegedly attacked the victim and raped her, he said. Two other men, who were passing by on a two-wheeler, stopped at the spot and also allegedly raped the woman and had unnatural sex with her, the official said.

The accused also robbed the victim of Rs 3,000 and snatched her 'mangalsutra' worth around Rs 25,000 before letting her go, he said.

After the brutalised victim walked some distance, she met a woman who helped her alert Nehru Nagar police.