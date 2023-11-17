Will decide after discussion with Delhiites whether to resign or not from CM post: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi who is embroiled in the alleged liquor scam, has fiercely attacked the Central Government during a big gathering with party workers. During this, Kejriwal stated that our organization and workers are the Aam Aadmi Party's biggest strength. By attacking the central government, he said that a plan had been made to send me to jail. All this is happening just to snatch power from the Aam Aadmi Party by creating false cases.

By citing examples, Kejriwal said that if Bhagat Singh spent so many days in jail,Manish Sisodia can remain in jail for 9 months, and if Satyendar Jain can stay in jail for one year, then he also has no problem in going to jail.He also shared his experience during this time, saying he once went to jail for 15 days, and there are proper arrangements inside, so there is no worry about going to jail.

Apart from that, Kejriwal called the liquor scam a hoax and said that everyone is being jailed in order to bring down his government. 'By fabricating a bogus liquor fraud, they arrested Sanjay Singh, Satyendra Jain, Manish Sisodia, and Vijay Nair,' he claimed. Now they are going to arrest me. Their goal is to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party and the government by arresting the top leaders of the AAP. In this manner, Narendra Modi ji intends to create his own government in Delhi. They had already understood that they would be defeated in the elections. Kejriwal said that I wanted to assure all of them that even if the BJP puts Kejriwal in jail, the Aam Aadmi Party will still win.

In addition, for the first time, Kejriwal gave a public statement regarding his resignation.Kejriwal said we are not greedy for power. I am the person who resigned from the job as a janitor after 49 days. No one had asked me for my resignation. I am the first CM in the world to resign after 49 days on his own will. I carry my resignation on the tip of my shoe. I have no greed for the Chief Minister's chair. But we have to see that we do not get trapped in their conspiracy. Should I resign or run the government from jail? I am discussing this with different people.I have discussed this with all the MLAs, councilors, and volunteers. We will not do anything without the will of the people of Delhi.

The Chief Minister told the AAP workers, I am now placing responsibility on you. The people of Delhi gave us a lot of love. We will not do anything without the will of the people of Delhi. You people have to go door to door in Delhi and ask the public what should be done. We are standing at the crossroads. We have to investigate Delhi in the next 10–15 days. We have to go to every house and ask the people whether they should resign or run the government from jail.