Will discuss key issues with G20 leaders: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he will hold extensive discussions with G20 leaders in Bali on key challenges such as reviving global growth, ensuring food and energy security and addressing issues relating to health and digital transformation.

In a statement ahead of his visit to the Indonesian city for the G20 leaders' summit, Modi said he will also highlight India's achievements and its "unwavering commitment" to collectively address key global issues.

The Prime Minister is travelling to Bali on late Monday afternoon on a three-day visit to participate in the summit that is expected to discuss pressing global challenges including implications of the Ukraine conflict, especially on food and energy security. The summit is set to be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, British Prime

Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron among others.

"During the Bali summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation," Modi said.

The PM said he would also highlight India's achievements, and its "unwavering commitment" to collectively address global challenges, during the summit.

The G20 is an influential bloc for global economic cooperation as it represents around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.