Live
- Padukone’s 82°E joins ‘Beauty Without Bunnies’ campaign
- Shruti Sachdeva: A lady with a mission to heal the world
- Agriculture dept gears up for TS Day celebrations
- Hyderabad: Owaisi poses five questions to PM Modi
- Hyderabad to be key hub of global operations for French-American oil and gas giant
- Hyderabad: Konda Vishweswar Reddy dismisses reports of leaving BJP, joining Congress
- State Bank of India inaugurates Retail Assets Central Processing Centre in Ongole
- Nandyal: CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has properties worth Rs 1L crore, alleges Nara Lokesh
- Puttaparthi: ‘Complete Nadu-Nedu works by July 5’
- Anantapur: Agri Advisory Board meeting discusses farmers’ issues
Will do whatever we can for resolution of war: PM Modi to Zelensky
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima and said that India will do whatever it can...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima and said that India will do whatever it can for the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war. It was the first time the two leaders met since Russia unleashed a ‘special military operation' on Ukraine on February 24 last year.
The Prime Minister, who is in Japan to attend the G7 summit, said in a tweet, "Met President Zelensky in Hiroshima. Conveyed our clear support for dialogue and diplomacy to find a way forward. We will continue extending humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine."
During the meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Modi told the Ukrainian President, "We have been speaking over phone for the last one-and-a-half years and after Glasgow, we have got the opportunity to meet in person. The war in Ukraine is a very big issue for the world. The entire world is feeling the effects of the war. I do not consider this as a political or economic issue."