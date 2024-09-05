Live
Just In
Will fight for restoration of J&K statehood: Rahul
Dooru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is the collective responsibility of all citizens of the country and assured that it will be the first decision of INDIA bloc government at the Centre if the Modi government fails to restore it after assembly polls. The leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha was addressing an election rally in Dooru assembly segment of Jammu and Kashmir, 75 kilometres from Srinagar.
AICC general secretary G A Mir is contesting the polls from this seat as candidate of Congress-NC alliance. “Restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is a responsibility of not only the Congress party or INDIA bloc but of every citizen of the country,” Gandhi said.
He said his party had wanted that the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir be restored before holding of assembly polls but the BJP wanted to do it after the elections. “One thing is sure that Jammu and Kashmir will get back its statehood, I guarantee that. Either the BJP restores it (after polls) or when INDIA bloc forms the next government (at the Centre), it will be the first decision to be taken,” he said.
The former Congress chief said it was for the first time since Independence that a state has been reduced to a Union territory which has led to snatching of rights of the people. “Upgrading a Union territory to state or dividing a state for creating new states leads to devolution of power as states have assemblies which make their own laws. But reducing a state to a Union territory takes away the powers and this injustice has happened with Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.
Gandhi claimed that the lieutenant governor appointed by the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir is acting like a “21st century king” and all benefits are being given to people from outside the UT.