Will focus on Mission LiFE initiatives to tackle environmental crisis: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi: India will continue to focus on initiatives like Mission LiFE to tackle the ongoing global environmental crisis, said Bhupender Yadav, who on Tuesday assumed charge as the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).



Yadav said many steps have been taken by the MoEF&CC in the last 10 years.

He noted that the government aims to work jointly for the environment and development.

“The focus will remain on initiatives such as Mission LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment,” the minister said while briefing the media.

The Mission LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment was launched at the Glasgow Climate Conference 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle the global environmental crisis.

The mission calls for an environment-friendly lifestyle that can help tackle the global climate crisis.

“Mission LiFE seeks to mobilise individuals for climate-positive behaviour and to create an ecosystem to reinforce and enable environmental-friendly self-sustainable behaviour,” the minister said.

“It upholds mindful consumption rather than mindless consumption,” he added.

Further, the MoEF&CC Minister noted that “the government believes environmental conservation and development can go hand in hand.”

He also called on citizens to partake in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, which calls on people to plant a tree as a tribute to their mothers, launched by the Prime Minister on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5.

“The plantation initiative aims to counter escalating global warming and promote mass plantation, and will help combat rising temperature, desertification and challenges facing biological diversity,” Yadav said.

After assuming charge, the minister also held a meeting with the senior officers of the ministry where he was briefed on key initiatives and policy issues.