Will give more explosive proof of vote theft in future: Rahul

Raebareli: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reiterated his allegations of "vote theft" by the ruling BJP on Thursday, claiming that he has already provided evidence of it and will present more "explosive proof" in the future.

Talking to reporters on the issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Congress leader said, "Elections have been stolen in Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka. We have given black-and-white proof. In the coming times, we will give more dynamic, explosive proof."

He claimed that the slogan "vote chor, gaddi chhod" is echoing across the country.

"This is the truth that governments are being formed by stealing," the Congress leader said. "We guarantee that we will give you proof (of it)," he added. Taking a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Gandhi said they should not get agitated now as "when a hydrogen bomb will come, everything will be wiped clean".