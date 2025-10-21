Will JMM chart its own course in Jharkhand after Bihar seat sharing fiasco?

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which heads the ruling coalition in Jharkhand, has been left completely sidelined in the Bihar Assembly elections.

The party, which had sought 16 seats in Bihar as part of the Grand Alliance, was ignored by the RJD and Congress leadership until the very last moment, leading to a major strain in their ties.

The JMM formally announced its exit from the Grand Alliance in Bihar on Diwali, triggering speculation about the future of its partnership with the RJD and Congress in Jharkhand.

Senior JMM leader and state minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu accused the RJD and Congress of “political betrayal,” saying, “We gave them a fair share in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. After forming the government, we even included an RJD MLA in the cabinet. Despite this, they have insulted us in Bihar. Their cunningness is intolerable.”

Sonu’s remarks have sparked buzz in political circles, with some suggesting that the bitterness over Bihar could have ripple effects on Jharkhand’s power dynamics.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Kumar Pandey reflected similar sentiments, saying, "Somewhere, a situation of confusion has been created that has left us bewildered. We did not want to be excluded from the alliance and made every possible effort, but unfortunately, we failed in our attempts. It is sad and unfortunate that political deceit or broken trust was exercised against us, which could have adverse effects on the INDIA bloc."

Congress leader Rakesh Sinha said the JMM deserved to get seats for the upcoming polls, but Congress should not be blamed for it.

Speaking to IANS, Sinha said, "I believe the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is a natural ally, and naturally, it should get seats in Bihar. However, what circumstances arose and what situations developed can only be explained by the leadership, whether from the RJD or the JMM. Discussions did take place, and two representatives from here also went to the talks. What happened there in Bihar, I am not aware, but JMM should have got seats in Bihar."

Political observers say the episode has deeply hurt the JMM leadership, though Chief Minister Hemant Soren, known for his political pragmatism, is unlikely to take any hasty step that could destabilise the government.

Analysts suggest the JMM may adopt a calibrated approach -- possibly dropping the RJD Minister from the cabinet as a signal of discontent -- while stopping short of breaking the alliance outright.

The JMM doesn’t have the numbers to run the government alone in Jharkhand. Even if it parts ways with the RJD, it will still need Congress's support. If Hemant Soren decides to move independently later, he might first try to win over Congress and RJD MLAs to secure a majority.

“He’s a seasoned player and will act only after assessing the full political picture,” a senior political observer said.

Experts believe Hemant Soren will closely watch the outcome of the Bihar elections and the evolving political mood before taking any decisive step -- likely sometime after November.



