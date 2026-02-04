CII–Yi dialogue spotlights AP–Oz ties, youth and women-led innovation

Vijayawada: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)–Andhra Pradesh, in association with the Young Indians (Yi) Amaravati Chapter, organised an interactive session with Silai Zaki, Consul General of Australia in Chennai, here on Tuesday.

The interaction gained added significance in the backdrop of the recent visit of Minister Nara Lokesh to Australia, which has given fresh momentum to strengthening bilateral ties between the State and Australia.

Discussions focused on building pathways for women entrepreneurs and young leaders from AP to engage with Australian institutions and innovation ecosystems. Key sectors such as healthcare, green energy, clean technologies, education, tourism, and sustainability were deliberated upon. In the tourism and cultural space, participants examined ways to empower local artisans of AP by enabling their participation in national and international platforms, particularly within Indian Diaspora communities in Australia. Cultural showcases, curated exhibitions, and tourism-linked events were highlighted as avenues to enhance global visibility for the State’s arts, crafts, handlooms, and creative industries.

Welcoming the gathering, Yi-Amaravati Chapter chairman Balakrishna Chittineni said the interaction encouraged youth and women leaders to think globally and explore international entrepreneurial opportunities. Addressing the session, Silai Zaki emphasised Australia’s strong interest in deepening people-to-people and business connections with AP, noting immense scope for collaboration in innovation, sustainability, education, and cultural exchange.

CII-AP vice-chairman S Narendra Kumar and CII Vijayawada Zone chairperson Dr V Nagalakshmi underlined the complementary strengths of Australia and Andhra Pradesh, particularly in sustainability and education, and reaffirmed CII’s commitment to facilitating global partnerships. Yi leaders concluded the session by reiterating their resolve to strengthen international linkages that nurture talent, creativity, and entrepreneurship in Andhra Pradesh.