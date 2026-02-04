CM targets natural farming expansion in state by 2031

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to launch a comprehensive programme to make Andhra Pradesh the country’s largest natural farming State. He said 1.8 million farmers were currently practicing natural farming on two million acres and set a target of covering four million farmers and five million acres by 2030–31.

Reviewing agriculture and allied sectors at the Secretariat, Naidu stressed the need to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers to cut cultivation costs and improve farmers’ incomes. He called for certification and traceability systems to ensure product quality and market credibility.

He directed officials to implement these facilities by April and complete them statewide by June. He also suggested encouraging agriculture students to take up natural farming and said training programmes would be conducted with Subhash Palekar.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Andhra Pradesh’s farm products must secure a strong presence in national and international markets. He instructed officials to take proactive steps to prevent losses due to the impact of El Niño and prepare alternative crop plans in drought-prone areas. He also directed the use of AI-based advisory services such as ‘Bharat Vistar’.

Naidu said water scarcity in Rayalaseema had been addressed through efficient management and that major reservoirs were full, ensuring sufficient irrigation. Officials informed him that trade agreements with the US and EU had opened new export opportunities for shrimp, dried chillies, mangoes, rice, and processed foods. He stressed strict adherence to quality standards.

The Chief Minister directed the establishment of a Cocoa City over 500 acres in Eluru district with international standards. He encouraged intercropping in mango, cocoa, cashew, and coconut plantations and called for increased focus on banana exports. He also approved saffron cultivation in Lambasingi under the PPP model with tribal participation.

He made registration of aquaculture farming mandatory and directed that egg supply contracts for schools and Anganwadis be given to farmers. He said State policies should align with those of the Centre.

Naidu proposed organising crop-based festivals in different regions to promote tourism and stressed the need to reduce logistics costs. He suggested discussions with the Centre for special railway wagons to transport farm produce.

He directed the establishment and modernisation of Rythu Bazaars and approved a flower market in Vijayawada under the PPP model.

During the review, he launched the Digi Rythu Bazaar, APAIMS, and Kisan Drone apps, enabling farmers to book machinery and drones. About 9,512 machines have been made available. He instructed officials to educate farmers on crop registration and promptly resolve their doubts. Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu and senior officials attended.