Naidu calls US trade pact historic

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday described the trade agreement between India and the United States as a historic milestone for global economic stability and growth.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on signing the landmark agreement with the United States. He said the deal reflected India’s growing stature in the global economic arena under Modi’s leadership.

Naidu stated that the decision to reduce tariffs to 18 percent would further strengthen ties between the world’s two largest democracies. He noted that the move would deepen economic cooperation and promote long-term mutual prosperity.

Calling the agreement a visionary step, the Chief Minister said it was aimed at ensuring sustained global growth and enhancing India’s competitiveness in international markets.

He observed that the pact would significantly boost Indian exports and open new avenues for trade and investment. “Under the leadership of PM Modi, India is steadily consolidating its position as a global economic powerhouse,” Naidu said in his tweet.

He also highlighted that the agreement would generate immense opportunities for the country’s youth and farmers, including those in Andhra Pradesh. According to him, improved market access and stronger trade relations would help create jobs, encourage entrepreneurship, and strengthen the agricultural sector.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the India-US trade partnership would play a key role in driving economic development and strengthening bilateral relations in the coming years.