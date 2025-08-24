Will overcome evil forces to establish ‘Ram Rajya’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Vowing to establish an ideal welfare state or ‘Ram Rajya’ in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that no untoward incident can scare her away from interacting with citizens.

Addressing a Ramlila committee in Shalimar Bagh, she indirectly referred to the recent assault on her by a visitor and said, “You have made your sister so strong that she can bounce back from any adverse situation.”

In an indirect reference to the attack on August 20, she said, “I want to say that no matter what the circumstances, I will never stop reaching out to all of you... to establish Ram Rajya, we must confront the evil forces."

“Lord Shri Ram taught us that the establishment of Ram Rajya is achieved only by confronting falsehood, injustice, and demonic forces. In Delhi, too, we must eliminate demonic negative forces and systemic evils to establish the ideals of Ram Rajya,” she said.

The Chief Minister also took to X to share information about her interaction with the Ramlila organising committee in Shalimar Bagh in north Delhi and said, “Today, I participated in the Bhumi Pujan Yagna programme organised by the Ramlila Committees in A-Block and B-Block of Shalimar Bagh.”

She said, “The filial duty of Lord Shri Ram, the sacrifice of Mother Sita, the dedication of Lakshman ji, the duty of Dashrath ji, and even the role of Mother Kaikeyi provide us with profound lessons.”

She said that Ramlila is a festival of joy and faith for us every year.

“We must make it even more grand and disciplined. I urge all of you to contribute to the preparations and participate in it with your families. This year, the arrangements by the Delhi government will make the Ramlila experience even more magnificent and seamless for you,” she said.

The Chief Minister, who had withdrawn from public glare briefly after an attack by a visitor on August 20, has gradually resumed her public appearances after the incident.

On August 20, CM Rekha Gupta was attacked by Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya, a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat, during a ‘Jan Sunvai' at her official residence in the Civil Lines area. The accused was immediately arrested.

CM Gupta, an alumnus of the University of Delhi, recently recalled an incident from her student politics days to stress her resilience.

"I am used to facing storms. When I was the DUSU president, we were organising a protest and burnt effigies at Maurice Nagar Chowk. As President, I had to light the effigy. A smart person had poured petrol, and as soon as I lit it, the flames rose, burning my face. I had to live with that injury for almost one and a half months. I was a student, young, but I decided not to stop and kept going," she said.

Drawing a parallel to her present role, the Chief Minister said, "Today, I have such a big power -- the people of Delhi, their love, affection and blessings. You all have entrusted me with the reins of Delhi. I am not going to be scared of any demonic power. I am very grateful to all of you."