Will taking dips in Sangam end poverty in country, questions Kharge; apologises later

Mhow: Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders over taking dips in Sangam at the Mahakumbh Mela, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday wondered if the Ganga baths would end poverty in the country or put food on the tables of those hungry, while claiming that the BJP leaders have been visiting Prayagraj "just for camera".

Kharge made the remarks while addressing 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, the birthplace of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

However, he soon apologised for his remarks, stating: "I don't want to question anyone's faith'. If anyone feels bad, I apologise. But tell me, when a child is dying of hunger, is not going to school, labourers are not getting their dues, at such a time, these people are spending thousands of rupees and competing for taking dips."

Kharge's comments came after Home Minister Amit Shah visited Prayagraj on Monday and took a dip at Sangam.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited Prayagraj last week. Further criticising the ruling BJP, the Congress president said religion is a matter of faith, "but these people (BJP leaders) have commercialised it".

"People perform 'puja' at home every day, but we have an issue with the poor being exploited in the name of religion," Kharge said.

The Congress president's remarks have drawn a sharp response from the BJP. Party MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress' hatred was an attack on the faith of crores of Hindus.

"Mahakumbh has been the symbol of the Sanatan faith for ages. I am pained to say that while the entire world reveres this faith, the biggest opposition party in India is ridiculing the Mahakumbh and this faith. They are making a mockery of it," he told the media.

Madhya Pradesh BJP unit also reacted to Kharge's remark, saying the Congress president has insulted the entire Sanatan culture by "spewing venom" at Mahakumbh.

"Today's so-called big demonstration by the Congress in Mhow has once again proved that Congress is against the Constitution and Sanatan Dharma. Mallikarjun Kharge showed an opposing mentality regarding Mahakumbh, the centre of faith of Sanatanis," Madhya Pradesh BJP media in-charge, Ashish Agarwal said.