Will Tharoor be in or out of the CWC?

Thiruvananthapuram: After throwing a surprise by contesting the Congress presidential polls, and getting over 1,000 votes, despite his detractors' dismissal of his chances, to cause further heartburns to the the "official" AICC faction led by K.C. Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor is in the news again and there is talk of his inclusion in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) - the party's highest decision-making body.

There are 23 seats in the CWC comprising of 12 elected members and 11 nominated by the President. The talks are gaining traction as on Wednesday, the party's first non-Gandhi family President in over two decades, Malikarjuna Kharge will take the top seat at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.