Will work with all BJP leaders for Rajasthan's overall development: CM-designate Sharma

Jaipur: BJP leader Bhajan Lal Sharma after being elected as the leader of the legislative party in Rajasthan on Tuesday said that he will work with all the leaders of the party for overall development of the state.

Chief Minister-designate Sharma, who contested from Sanganer constituency replacing sitting MLA Ashok Lahoti, said: "We will develop with everyone's cooperation."

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Rajnath Singh met all senior party leaders in the state before the meeting of MLAs.

According to sources, Singh had convinced former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to propose Sharma's name as the Chief Minister even before the meeting.

In a photo session before the MLAs' meeting, Raje was seen sitting right next to Singh while Sharma was sitting in the fourth row. Diya Kumari, whose name was announced as the Deputy Chief Minister, was in the second row.

